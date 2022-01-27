US: More Than 1.1 Million Children Diagnosed With COVID-19 Within Single Week

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests that more than 1.1 million children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week ending 20 January. Around 1,151,000 COVID cases in children were documented during that period. The figure represents a 17% increase over the 981,000 new cases reported in the week ending 13 January. It is also a doubling of case counts from two weeks ago.

More than 10.6 million children have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began, 2 million of those cases have been added in the last two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This finding comes as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

COVID-19 cases among children at an all-time high

Dr Moira Szilagyi, the American Academy of Pediatrics' 2022 president said that as they approach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, the number of COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents is at an all-time high and that these figures are astonishing. She further stated that it includes children in the smallest age group who are still waiting for a vaccine. She claimed that AAP anticipates the completion of the vaccine research trials for children so that families will have access to a safe, effective vaccination to protect their children from this virus. She also urges anyone who is currently eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

She noted that it is more crucial than ever that they all continue to employ the most effective preventative techniques. She cautioned that wearing masks in public, isolating sick people, and vaccinating as many people as possible are key ways that they can all help restrict the spread of this virus, prevent hospitalisations, and protect those who are most vulnerable.

Vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children aged 5 and more get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in children aged 5 to 11, as well as pre-teens and teenagers aged 12 and up, in an emergency situation, according to Fox News. CDC data suggests more than 80% of the US population aged 5 and up has gotten at least one dose, and 67.5% is completely vaccinated.

Image: AP