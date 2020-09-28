US Moves To Close American Embassy In Baghdad Fearing Attack: Report

The United States may soon close its embassy in Iraq over occasional rocket attacks in the Green Zone, where most of the government buildings and foreign embassies are. The Wall Street Journal on September 27, citing Iraqi officials as a source, reported that the closure could be a gradual one, for two or three months. The officials reportedly told the newspaper that the US is already taking preliminary steps to close the embassy in Baghdad.

According to reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has conveyed his message of the possible embassy closure in Baghdad to Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The US is reportedly upset over regular attacks on its embassy and no effective action by the Iraqi government. The United States consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan Region, will not be closed, the reports stated. Most recently, the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad was attacked by a rocket on September 15 and it fell near the American embassy.

Saudi-owned TV channel Al-Arabiya reported that the US officials in Baghdad are worried about a possible attack on the embassy and fear that hostages could be taken by terrorists.

US reducing troops

This comes as the United States is preparing to withdraw its troops from the middle-eastern country in accordance with US President Donald Trump's poll promise in 2016. The United States has significantly reduced its presence in Iraq and is expected to further reduce the numbers by a third from 5,200 to 3,500. In August this year, the US troops withdrew from Taji Base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces.

