US Moves To Cut Troops In Iraq From 5,200 To 3,000 Ahead Of November Poll

The United States is set to move a step forward with President Donald Trump's promise to withdraw American troops stationed in Iraq. The Pentagon has decided to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000. General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the US military's Central Command in Baghdad said that the United States has decided to reduce troops after consulting with coalition partners and because of its increased confidence in Iraqi forces to "operate independently".

Read: UN: Over 10,000 Islamic State Fighters Active In Iraq, Syria

"In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the Government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September. This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat," McKenzie was quoted as saying in the excerpt of his speech published on the US military website.

Read: US-led International Coalition Troops Withdraw From Iraq’s Taji Military Base

Booster for Trump's campaign

The decision to reduce troops in Iraq came after Donald Trump met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last month in Washington. The two leaders reportedly discussed the US' plans to cut troops in the country. The latest move by the Pentagon will also provide a much-needed boost to Trump's re-election campaign ahead of the crucial November poll as he had promised to withdraw troops from foreign countries if elected to power.

Read: US Army Hands Over Camp Taji To Iraqi Security Forces

"The U.S. decision is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to the ultimate goal, which is an Iraqi Security Force that is capable of preventing an ISIS resurgence and of securing Iraq’s sovereignty without external assistance," McKenzie added. Training missions in Iraq have already been suspended by the United States Army because of the COVID-19 concerns. At the peak of the Iraq war in the mid-2000s, the United States had nearly 1,50,000 service members stationed in the country.

Read: Trump, Iraqi Leader Discuss IS, US Troops And Iran

