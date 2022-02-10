US Moving Out Of 'full Blown' Phase Of COVID Pandemic; Restrictions May End 'soon': Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert said that the US is moving out of "the full-blown pandemic phase" of COVID-19. Speaking to The Financial Times, Dr Fauci said that new developments like COVID-19 vaccinations, medical treatments and prior infection would make the virus more manageable. He expressed hope that all the pandemic-related restrictions including wearing mandatory face would come to an end "soon."

Even though Fauci did not mention a specific timeline for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, however, he agreed that the restrictions will likely end in 2022. He warned that local health departments must bring back COVID-19 restrictions if regional outbreaks occur. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases insisted that the local health department would make decisions regarding the virus on their own instead of "centrally decided or mandated."

Speaking to The Financial Times, Fauci further stated that there is no way in which they would able to "eradicate the virus." He expressed hope that more people getting vaccinated and protection from the previous infection would result in COVID-19 restrictions "soon being a thing of the past." As per the news report, Fauci stressed that he does not believe that every person in the United States needs a regular booster to protect themselves against COVID-19, citing the example of a 30-year-old person with no health conditions. Fauci mentioned that the person could receive a booster after four to five years.

COVID-19 tally in the US

According to the US CDC, as of 10 February, 191,920 new COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the overall tally of cases to 76,976,575. 3489 more people died due to COVID-19 taking the total number of fatalities to 906,603. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), 213.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 90.5 million people have received a booster dose of vaccine in the United States.

