US Mulls Halting Russia's Import Of Smartphone, Aircraft, Auto Parts Amid Row With Ukraine

Amid soaring tension between Russia and the United States over the Ukraine border row, the Biden administration is mulling to limit the ability to import smartphones, aircraft, automobile parts, and other key materials from other sectors. According to a report by Sputnik, the US government will speak to their allies in Asia and Europe to restrict the movement of Russian electronic goods and other equipment in their market in order to teach Moscow a "strict lesson". Though the media report cited some senior Biden officials in their report, they did not disclose about affecting the import of defence equipment.

Notably, the Russian defence industry is a strategically substantial sector and a large employer in the country. It is also a significant player in the global arms market, with Russian Federation being the second largest conventional arms exporter after the United States. According to the defence experts familiar with the developments between US and Russia, they noted if Biden takes any "indirect action" on the supply of defence equipment, it would severely impact the delivery of defence deals that Moscow has signed.

Earlier Trump arranged similar action against China's aggression

It is worth mentioning the reports of US action against Russia came after the US intelligence said around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this month. However, Moscow categorically denied the allegations levelled by the Biden administration.

During the recently concluded G7 meeting, the Biden administration had appealed to the participated nations to impose sanctions against Russian aggression. During the summit, ministers from six other nations also agreed on the US and UK's stand and added they were encountering a similar pattern of disruptive conduct by Russia. The countries noted it was unbearable to accept a country that wanted to alter the border of another nation, according to The Guardian. Notably, if the Biden administration took any action against Moscow, it would not be the first time when the United States has used its power to restrict the import of electronic equipment of any country. Earlier in 2019, the-then US President Donald Trump had imposed a similar action against China.

Image: AP