US: Multiple Flights Canceled & Postponed Amid Winter Storm; Nation Sees Massive Power Cut

As a deadly winter storm combined with high speed of winds and snow blasted over several areas of the United States, thousands of flights have been canceled in the nation. Knocking out electric polls, felling trees and fences, as well as coating roadways in a slippery icy crust, the snow storm on Sunday has left thousands of individuals without power supply, AP reported.

According to statistics from PowerOutage.us, around 42,000 people in Georgia were without electricity on Sunday evening, while more than 65,000 consumers in South Carolina and North Carolina each have been without the power supply. In addition to this, FlightAware.com revealed that more than 1,000 flights in the United States were canceled on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

Flights canceled and power cut in US

In several regions of the country's South, the storm made air travel exceedingly difficult. Charlotte Douglas International, the nation's hardest-hit airport, was open on early Sunday, according to a weather update from the airport.

However, as per the flight tracking service flightaware.com, over 1,000 flights in Charlotte airport were canceled, accounting for over 80% of the airport's Sunday timetable. It is worth noting that American Airlines' main center in the South is Charlotte, AP reported.

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, about 5,000 flights (domestic & international) throughout the United States had been canceled or postponed as of Sunday afternoon, and nearly 250,000 residents and companies in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, as well as Florida were without electricity.

States of emergency has been declared in many parts of US

In addition to this, North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia and Georgia, have all proclaimed states of emergency. In the face of heavy snowfall, icy crust, and strong winds, several governors had advised everyone to remain off the roads on Sunday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States predicted over a foot (30 cm) of snow in certain regions. As per AP, highway patrols had recorded hundreds of automobile accidents.

A developing major winter storm will bring heavy snow and damaging ice to much of the eastern third of the country today and Monday. In some places, ice may accumulate to more than 1/4", and snow will exceed 1 foot. pic.twitter.com/PneOyvhF20 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 16, 2022

Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina said, "This is going to be a pretty bad storm in the upper part of the state," BBC reported. The governor went on to say that the snow storm which arrived on the weekend and on a national holiday, on Monday is considered to be "good news", as fewer people would only travel.

(Image: AP)