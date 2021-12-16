US 'must' Compensate Families Of Victims Who Were Killed In August Drone Strike: Taliban

Taliban has said that the United States must compensate the families of the victims of those who were “brutally killed” in the August drone strike in Kabul that claimed the lives of 10 civilians. In an exclusive interview with CGTN, the Taliban-led government’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid expressed anger over Pentagon’s decision that no soldiers will face disciplinary action over a deadly drone attack in Afghanistan that killed seven children.

US Department of Defence on Monday announced that no US military personnel will be punished over the drone strike after reviewing the attack. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin instructed the heads of Central Command and Special Operations Command to make the recommendations to improve the Defence Department policies and procedures. However, their recommendations did not include holding anyone accountable or punishing anyone involved in the strike, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

While Pentagon officials initially defended the strike that killed 10 civilians as a “tragic mistake” as a result of “execution errors”, Mujahid told CGTN, “We want the families of those who were brutally killed to be assisted with compensation. It is the demand of the people but the Americans deny it.”

Taliban’s chef spokesperson also noted, “The US has committed many similar actions in the world and now it's saying this. The US has killed people in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. It is an ethical responsibility.”

Families of victims also demand justice

As per the CGTN report, not only Mujahid but even victims’ family members and local residents are also demanding justice. A brother of one of the victims, Ajmal Ahmadi told the media outlet, “America had promised to compensate us, the wrongdoers would be brought to justice and they would evacuate us. It must fulfil its promises now.”

"Every time they come with new alibis. The U.S. is the world's superpower and it has to fulfil the promises it has made," he added. Calling for US officials to be punished, local residents reportedly urged that an international court should also be formed in order to deliver an impartial ruling into the incident. A local resident Jaihoon Ahmad was quoted by a media outlet as saying, “There should be an impartial body that could investigate all the relevant issues and see if America has committed crimes. The reasons must be investigated. Those who have conducted the attack must be punished.” The US military launched the strike on August 29 in the last days of directing an evacuation from Kabul.

(IMAGE: AP)