US Must Speed Up Transfer Of Arms To Taiwan Over Ukraine: Senator Hawley To Biden Admn

In a letter addressed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley raised concerns about the US transferring arms to Ukraine and claimed that it was impending America’s ability to “prevent a war in Asia by supplying Taiwan with the weapons it needs to deter a Chinese invasion”. The letter comes days after Washington confirmed that arm shipments from the US to Taiwan ranging up to $19 billion have been delayed as continued military support for Ukraine continues. The Taiwan ministry as well reported delays in crucial military equipment this year. A further backlog of aid towards Taiwan is expected.

In the letter, Hawley warned the Biden administration that “seizing Taiwan is Beijing’s next step toward dominating the Indo-Pacific region” and that if Beijing succeeds, it would "dire ramifications" for US national security. He called on the administration to speed up the transfer of arms to Taiwan on the condition that the East Asian nation commits to "an asymmetric defence and significantly increases its own defence spending while pursuing necessary defence reforms."

He criticised the White House for placing the priority on supplying weapons to Ukraine to the detriment of U.S. security interests in Asia. The senator pointed out that Blinken had recently warned that China is pursuing annexation of Taiwan on a "much faster timeline". Experts have said that China may attack Taiwan as soon as 2027.

What does China have to say about US aiding Taiwan?

On Tuesday, in another push to aid Taiwan ,the Biden administration signed off on two new significant arms sales to the east asian nation. The State Department said it had okayed sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan’s fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other US-supplied weapons systems. The package includes $330 million in standard replacement parts and $98 million in non-standard equipment along with related accessories and logistics.

The sales were announced just weeks after President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in Indonesia in which China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour toward Taiwan was a major issue. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has vowed to reunify the island with the mainland by force, if necessary. “This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department said.