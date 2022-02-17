US: Nancy Pelosi Says Formation Of Israel Is '20th Century's Greatest Political Feat'

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during her Israel visit, stated that the "formation of the State of Israel is the greatest political achievement of the 20th century." According to Pelosi, the United States is proud to have Israel as a partner and will continue to support its security and stability. Pelosi said, "We are together in the fight against terror posed by Iran and its nuclear development." It’s a threat to the world. Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us and the responsibility of all of us," reported The Jerusalem Post.

It is to be mentioned here that, despite the change in government in both countries last year, the relationship between the US and Israel has continued to stay strong. While speaking in Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Pelosi stressed the strategic ties that the US shares with Israel and also mentioned about the delegation of congressional representatives which is being led by her, and said that relations between the Knesset and Congress are strong.

Today, Speaker @MKMickeyLevy and I spoke at the Israeli Knesset on the crucial and long-standing relationship between the Knesset and the Congress, built on our mutual security, economic interest, common values and commitment to democracy. pic.twitter.com/TdyXJH4m4D — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 16, 2022

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said, "For many years, you have defended our right to protect our citizens, and you have stood by us even in the most difficult of times, as we saw just recently during the last operation in Gaza," he said. "The passage of the law to fund the replenishment of the Iron Dome system will forever be associated with you, and always as one of the greatest displays of support by the American people and by the United States House of Representatives for the State of Israel. The State of Israel could not have asked for a better friend," he said.

In reference to Israel's ongoing conflict with the Palestinian state, Pelosi talked about a peace deal, "one that embraces and enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians, and their neighbors," she said. It is worth mentioning here that Pelosi faced turmoil due to her party members' disagreements over Israel's funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. The funding proposal was approved by the House, but the Senate has yet to vote on it. The US House of Representatives Speaker supported a bill to provide $1 billion to Israel to restore Iran's Dome interceptor missiles, used during the May war between Hamas and Israel. During her visit to Israel, Pelosi also held a discussion with President Isaac Herzog.

Image: AP