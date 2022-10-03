US National Archives Alleges Trump Hasn't Handed Over All White House Records

National Archives on Sunday told the House Oversight Committee that there are missing presidential records from the time Trump administration that has remained outstanding. In a letter to the panel’s chairwoman obtained by CNN, the New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, said that the documents missing may have information related to the White House staff using the non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. But the Committee has been unable to obtain records from a number of former Trump administration officials.

“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” NARA said in a statement on Sunday.

NARA asked for 'personal certification' from ex US President Donald Trump

Last Week NARA asked the committee to seek a “personal certification” from former US President Donald Trump whether he had turned in all the documents related to the presidential records that he may have “illegally removed” from the White House without the authority to do so legally. NARA also referred to the lawsuit filed by the Justice Department asking a judge to order Trump's then-White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to "hand over all the federal records the DOJ says he wrongfully kept after leaving the administration," according to the American broadcaster.

Trump had covertly retained nearly 300 documents with classified markings at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, which was raided by FBI agents on a warrant. He had managed to hand over only around 150 classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022. The remaining were either given to the US Department of Justice by his officials in June or were seized during the recent raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The federal agents raided the Republican leader's Florida house on August 8 and retrieved boxes of sensitive material and paperwork with classified markings. While Trump had managed to carry the documents from the White House after demitting the office in January 2021, his intention of doing so is yet not clear. The documents found at Trump's Florida residence included material related to the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the FBI, covering a range of subjects of national security interest.