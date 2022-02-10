US National Archives Asks Justice Department To Probe Trump's White House Records: Report

The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate whether the Trump administration's handling of White House records was in violation of federal law, NBC News reported citing two Biden administration officials. The referral to the Justice Department came after it was revealed that 15 boxes of former President Donald Trump's White House records were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort home. As per the Presidential Records Act, all relevant documents, including photos, correspondence, and pamphlets, need to be handed over to the National Archives as soon as the President leaves office.

The Archives' escalation has spurred law enforcement officials in the Biden administration to ponder whether to initiate an investigation against Trump for a possible crime. As per the report, a letter from Trump's predecessor and former President Barack Obama was recovered at Mar-a-Lago, as well as Trump's self-described "love letters" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Following discussions with Trump's officials in 2021, the National Archives stated that it arranged for the transport of 15 boxes of presidential materials out of Trump's Palm Beach property in mid-January.

Officials sought help of Trump's representatives in recovering records

The agency noted that all of those records should have been handed over to the National Archives straight from the White House once Trump left office in January 2021, as required by law. The Archives also clarified that its officials did not visit or raid Trump's house, but instead sought the help of Trump's representatives in recovering records that had not been properly transferred at the end of Trump's presidency last year. Previous administrations have been found in breach of the Presidential Records Act, and former presidents have been forced to return things obtained after departing the White House. However, the number of records collected from Mar-a-Lago is "unusual," CNBC reported.

Trump promises to issue pardons to capitol riots if re-elected in 2024

It is worth mentioning here that Trump told a gathering last month in Texas that he would issue pardons to capitol riots' participants if re-elected in 2024. "If I run and win, we will those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them with respect. And, if pardons are required, we will grant them because they are being treated so unfairly," Trump remarked at Conroe in Texas, as per Politico. This sparked a storm of protest, which was fuelled by Trump's call for his supporters to demonstrate against prosecutors in New York and Georgia who are investigating his business dealings and alleged election meddling.

Image: AP