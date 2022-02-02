US National Debt Exceeds $30 Trillion For First Time Amid Surge In Borrowing: Report

The national debt of the United States has surpassed $30 trillion for the first time, indicating increased federal borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Treasury Department data issued on Tuesday (February 1), the total public debt outstanding as of January 31 was $30.01 trillion. This was a surge of approximately $7 trillion from late January 2020, shortly before the pandemic struck the US economy, the Wall Street Journal reported. Notably, the debt held by the public as well as the debt held within the government make up the total debt.

The debt record comes at a time when the United States' fiscal and monetary policies are in flux, with ramifications for the rest of the economy. Many of the government's pandemic aid programmes established by Congress have run out of money, leaving Americans with less financial support than they did early in the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has hinted that it may start raising short-term interest rates from near zero in the near future in a bid to contain inflation, which is said to be at its peak in nearly 40 years.

Congress authorised trillions of dollars in expenditure for pandemic

Maya MacGuineas, head of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, stated as per the Wall Street Journal report that this is a startling figure and a real cause for concern. "It's the outcome of trillions of dollars in borrowing for major crises like COVID-19, as well as trillions of dollars in borrowing for no cause other than governments' unwillingness to pay their bills," she claimed, as per the American news outlet. Congress authorised trillions of dollars in expenditure for pandemic programmes targeted at aiding small companies, unemployed workers, and other groups under the Trump and Biden administrations.

United States' current borrowing levels are unsustainable: Experts

As per the Wall Street Journal report, the expanded child tax credit, enhanced unemployment benefits, and the Paycheck Protection Program were among the programmes. Some economists and budget experts believe that the United States' current borrowing levels are unsustainable. They fear that it will limit the federal government's ability to respond to future economic woes or other disasters. As per the report, President Biden's aim to pass the education, healthcare, and climate-change measures has been severely hampered by concerns over the country's debt levels.

Image: AP/Shutterstock