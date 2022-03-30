US National Guard Conduct Hazard Exercises Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

In a key development, the US National Guard Units conduct hazard exercises in Alaska. The visuals show the US National Guard hazard exercises in action. The exercises in Alaska included infiltration into a chemical weapon's laboratory and responding to radioactive contamination at a plane crash site. A civil support team commander stated that it's crucial so that when a real-world, natural, or man-made disaster happens, "we are not fumbling through trying to establish how we are going to work together."

The development comes in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has entered the 35th day with intensifying shelling in major cities of the former Soviet nation. The US has been playing an active role in trying to make sure Russia's aggression on the ground is de-escalated and there can be peace between the two neighbouring countries.

Kyiv says Ukrainian forces kill more than17,000 Russian soldiers

According to a report by the Ukraine National News agency, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the killing of at least 17,200 soldiers during the ongoing war. Apart from human loss, it said that the enemy has also lost 605 tanks, 1,723 armoured combat vehicles, 305 artillery systems, 96 MLR systems, 54 air defence systems, 131 planes, 131 helicopters, 1,184 vehicles, seven vessels, 75 fuel tank trucks, 81 UAVs of the operational and tactical level, 21 pieces of special equipment, and four mobile SRBM systems.

Furthermore, Kyiv, on Wednesday, claimed that units of Vladimir Putin-led forces have been "transferred from the occupied territories of Georgia to Ukraine to recruit the armed forces of the Russian Federation". During the negotiations in Istanbul, Putin's administration vowed to reduce its military presence around Kyiv and Chernihiv wherein the move would amount to 'de-escalation' and not a ceasefire.