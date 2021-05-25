US National Guard Troops Exit Capitol For The First Time After January 6 Riots

US National Guard troops on Monday began to depart the Capitol for the first time after nearly five-month deployment since the January 6 insurrection. As many as 25,000 guardsmen were stationed within the Capitol building ahead of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inaugural ceremony. As their mission concluded early on Sunday this past week, Biden and the first lady Jill Biden thanked the troops for their services for the last several months.

"Since the insurrection on January 6, thousands of proud service members, from states and territories all across our Union, have stood watch over the citadel of our democracy. As they return now to their homes and families, we salute each of them for their commitment to country," the President and the First Lady said in a statement.

Furthermore, they added that the national Guards not only defended the US Capitol, but also led response against the wildfires, storm casualties and destructions, peacekeeping missions, and the COVID-19. “The Biden family is a National Guard family, and we are forever grateful,” US President Joe Biden said, referring to his late son Beau who served as a National Guard captain. Beau passed from the brain cancer ailment aged just 46 in 2015. "To all the National Guard members and their families who sacrifice so much for our country, like all our service members: we owe you and we will always have your backs," the Bidens’ statement read.

"They came here from all 54 states and territories, leaving behind jobs, homes and families, to bolster security at the Capitol in the wake of the dramatic events on January 6th," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement. "Many of them volunteered for this duty, and most of them did so on little notice. In good weather and bad — sometimes cold and wet and tired — they provided critical capability to the Capitol Police and local authorities,” he continued as he thanked the Guard members for their service.

.@PentagonPresSec: @SecDef released a short statement thanking the @USNationalGuard for their service at the Capitol complex over the last five months. Truly extraordinary work. pic.twitter.com/vRPzJ4ymAx — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 24, 2021

Mission now is 'to prepare to leave'

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, informed the completion of the mission for the US National Guards as he shared an update on Twitter. US Department of Defence issued an official statement, saying that nearly 1,000 National Guardsmen who have remained in Washington, DC, and have been providing security assistance to the Capitol Police for the last five months, now end the mission and prepare to return home. Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby during a briefing at the Pentagon told reporters that the guardsmen’s primary mission now is “to prepare to leave.”

Thank you, sir! I’m proud of the Guard members who left their families and civilian jobs to serve as Soldiers and Airmen in support of the @CapitolPolice. Their selfless service is both important and inspiring. https://t.co/kU8GHAsGOI — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) May 24, 2021

"[It's] truly extraordinary work, but they chipped in and performed an invaluable service and it was important for the secretary to say thank you to them as they now begin to transition out of the area,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said. He further informed that no residual equipment was going to be left behind in DC by Guards as the soldiers were essentially acting as physical and barrier sentries.