US National Park Service: 'Please Say No To Toad Licking, It Could Be Life Threatening'

On November 8, the US National Park Service posted on Twitter said that the Sonoran desert toad, which emits a quick, “weak low-pitched toot”, can make someone sick if they touch it or lick it.

US National Park Service has also warned people to stop licking toads, one of the largest toads in America. Licking the toad can create a hallucinogenic experience because of the toxin that is secreted from its glands. The post on Twitter attached with a photo of a toad at the Organ Pipe Cactus national monument, Arizona reads," As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking."

The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius) is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm). Will it hypnotize you with its large oscillating multicolored eyes? That’s just silly….MUST SHARE TOAD FACTS!!! pic.twitter.com/78GIcco7rm — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 1, 2022

Why are people licking the toad?

This is something really interesting yet shocking. Toad-licking has become an easy way to get high but has been considered life-threatening as well. Not every toad can induce an intoxication, and for those that can, the level of intoxication depends from toad to toad. Users often get inebriated from either the back of a toad directly or by storing toxins secreted by the toad to use later. Hence, the warning comes from the NPS to please stop licking the toads. The known effects of licking the toad are hallucinations and euphoria however, it can cause anxiety, nausea, or seizures, and in some cases, it is death. The toad, also known as the Colorado toad, is about seven inches long and releases toxins from glands near its eyes and jaws.

Sometimes, the secretions can be used medically for the treatment of irregular heartbeats which are strictly monitored in a contained environment. The toad is considered “endangered” in California and “threatened” in New Mexico as their skin is being sold for their secretions. According to Poison Control's website, "When in eyes or nose, Bufo toad (commonly called Sonoran Desert toad) secretions can cause severe irritation, pain, and tissue damage. Licking or swallowing can lead to numbness of the mouth and throat as well as severe and life-threatening effects on the heart as a result of the digoxin-like compounds and catecholamines described above."