US, NATO Ask Turkey To 'quickly' Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership After Finland

The United States on Friday welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement that he will send Finland’s NATO accession protocols to the Turkish Parliament for approval. "We [US] look forward to the prompt conclusion of that process," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement on Saturday. Furthermore, Sullivan noted that the US encourages Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden’s accession to the NATO military alliance as well.

"In addition, we urge Hungary to conclude its ratification process for both Finland and Sweden without delay," said Price. US National Security advisor stressed that both Sweden and Finland are strong, capable partners of the US that share NATO’s values. Their addition into the Alliance "will strengthen the Alliance and contribute to European security," he iterated.

"The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible," said Jake Sullivan in a statement published by the White House.

Finlandiya Cumhurbaşkanı Sauli Niinistö ile Ortak Basın Toplantısıhttps://t.co/TWPrPA4KWd — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 17, 2023

'We have decided to start the ratification process of Finland’s NATO protocol': Erdogan

Earlier yesterday, Erdogan announced that he is ready to allow Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which would pave way for the enlargement of the alliance and strengthen the country's security in face of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President announced his decision speaking alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö who visited Turkey’s capital Ankara. After nearly a year of a diplomatic tussle with Ankara over fulfilling its demands made in the memorandum signed at the NATO June summit, Finland finally got the approval of both Hungary and Turkey to join the 36-member states military bloc.

The Turkish leader had been threatening to block both Finland and Sweden from entering the alliance over the two nordic nations' alleged ties with the Kurdish terror faction PKK that Ankara accuses of orchestrating the coup. Erdogan announced yesterday that he has sent the application for Finland to Parliament for approval and that he hopes it would be ratified soon.

Finlandiya Cumhurbaşkanı Sayın Sauli Niinistö ve heyetini Ankara’da misafir etmekten memnuniyet duyduk.



Sayın @Niinisto ile görüşmelerimizde, Türkiye - Finlandiya münasebetlerini geliştirme yönündeki ortak irademizi teyit ederken önümüzdeki dönemde atacağımız adımları ele aldık.… https://t.co/JSi1fgIkGS pic.twitter.com/GATKe3ttmo — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 17, 2023

“We have decided to start the ratification process of Finland’s NATO protocol. We hope this process will lead to auspicious results for our countries,” said Erdogan, speaking in a turquoise room at Turkey’s presidential complex. “It is very good to hear this news,” Finnish President Niinistö said in response.

Previously, Finland insisted on joining NATO simultaneously with Sweden, which Turkey had been reluctant to do. Finland had argued that the two nordic states share the same geopolitical and security landscape and hence shall be ratified together. “The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden become full members of NATO quickly, not whether they join at exactly the same time,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing after Turkey's declaration about Finland.