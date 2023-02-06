US Navy Attempts To Recover Chinese 'spy' Balloon Remnants To Map Beijing's Ability

The US military is searching for remnants of the Chinese spy balloon it shot down on Saturday. A Chinese balloon, which the US says was being used by Beijing for surveillance but which Beijing says was meant for weather monitoring, was shot down by a US air force fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina. General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American airspace defence command and US northern command, said, "The US navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and the coast guard is providing security for the operation."

The balloon first entered Chinese airspace near Alaska.

US Navy investigates Chinese spy balloon debris

The US is keen on finding debris of the Chinese spy balloon because the remnants might give them a clue about the exact purpose of the ballon and Beijing's spying capabilities. A senior US defence official said on February 4 that navy divers will seek to recover all debris and any material of intelligence value.

“The debris is in 47 feet of water, primarily. The recovery will make it fairly easy, actually. We planned for much deeper water,” said the US defence official. He added that the wreckage “would have fallen at least in a seven-mile radius”.

"We're underway on the recovery right now," the official told The Guardian. He further said, "Once they get on station with the recovery ship we should have a better idea of exactly how long this will take." "I don't anticipate months and weeks. I would say it's a relatively short time," the senior defence official said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee, Republican Mike Turner said China used the balloon to figure out how to counter US nuclear weapons and missile defence systems, reported The Guardian. Further, the vice-chair of the senate intelligence committee, Republican Marco Rubio said China was trying to send a message that it could enter US airspace, reported a local news channel. Rubio added the balloon’s debris would not be of much intelligence value.

China has lodged a protest against the "use of force to attack the unmanned civilian airship". China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US action was "clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice."