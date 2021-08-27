Hours after twin blasts rocked Taliban occupied Afghanistan, a top US official condemned the tragedy and paid his tribute to the martyred troops. On Thursday, 13 American troops and 60 Afghans were killed after two suicide bombers attacked Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport. In the aftermath, Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday reckoned that the soldiers were “warriors” who died while safeguarding thousands of people, Afghans and Americans alike. He also lauded the valour of the troops asserting that the world is grateful that they chose to serve humankind. Furthermore, he termed them as heroes and said that the American administration stands with their families and friends.

“Their courage and selflessness represent the highest ideals of America. We pay solemn tribute to their sacrifice. To the families and loved ones who grieve- you are not alone,” he wrote in an online statement.

(1/3) Shipmates, my message to the Fleet regarding the service members killed in Afghanistan: This is a solemn day for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team. Those warriors who died gave their lives to save thousands of men, women and children, Americans and Afghans alike. — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) August 26, 2021

(3/3) We stand beside you in this pain, humbled by the loss of these heroes, grateful that individuals of such valor chose to serve among us. https://t.co/uvBK3lJlLH — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) August 26, 2021

Kabul airport attacks

Earlier on Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen started attacking the crowd gathered at the Kabul airport. The attacks lead to the death of more than 60 Afghans and around 13 U.S. troops. Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden vowed to continue the evacuation process and warned about the consequences for those guilty in the matter.

Addressing the White House after the attack, he said, "We have some sense... what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. You get this feeling like you're being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There's no way out. My heart aches for you." "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay", he added.

Additionally, Antony J. Blinken stated that the bombings around the Kabul airport were a 'devastating reminder'. He said that the bombings have appeared as a devastating reminder of the dangerous conditions in Afghanistan while the US concludes its military mission. Furthermore, referring to President Biden's statement on the attacks, he said that people who were killed and wounded were heroes and they had put their lives on the line to defend the civilians as well as the diplomats being evacuated from Afghanistan.

