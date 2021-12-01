US Navy Commander Calls For Better Military Presence In Pacific To Dissuade China & Russia

US Seventh Fleet’s commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas on Tuesday called for ramping up the US military presence calling for more allied aircraft carriers to be deployed in the Indo Pacific to counter China and Russia aggression. “Today is not the day” to start a conflict is the message that he conveyed to Kremlin and Beijing as the US Navy finished a joint 10-day naval exercise with Japan, Australia, Canada, and Germany led by the Japanese Navy.

US broadcasters, invited to report from the on-board aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson watched the F-35 jet fighters take off in a show of defiance against the Chinese maritime expansionist agenda in the pacific. US Navy commander delivered remarks at the annual AnnualEX naval exercise, which commenced on Nov. 21 in the Philippine Sea off the coast of Japan.

When asked by The Wall Street Journal’s reporter about the growing maritime threat from China and Russia, Seventh Fleet’s commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas asserted that the US Navy believes that it’s now more important to show a united front to “other nations that might be more aggressive and authoritarian,” the paper reported. Furthermore, he asked the US allies and regional partners to ramp up the joint military exercises to “deter aggression from some of these nations that are showing burgeoning strength [and] tell these nations that maybe today is not the day.”

China uses mockups of US aircraft carrier

US Navy commander’s remarks were made in the backdrop of reports suggesting China’s People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) using mockups of US aircraft carrier and at least one destroyer as part of a new target range during the drills. Satellite images captured by Colorado-based satellite imagery agency Maxar Technologies showed US Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer fake set up for military drills in China’s northwestern Taklamakan desert, stationed on a railway track.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing that he had “no information” about such mock build-ups adding that he was “not aware of the situation mentioned.” But Maxar’s satellite images from the northwest Xinjiang region depicted a full-scale outline of US "Ford-class" aircraft carriers, and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at the complex Beijing uses for ballistic missile testing, according to nonprofit United States Naval Institute [USNI], and Maxar Technologies. "This new range shows that China continues to focus on anti-carrier capabilities, with an emphasis on US Navy warships," USNI reported.