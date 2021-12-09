US Navy Confiscates Iranian Missiles & Petroleum Products From Ships In Arabian Sea

The United States Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles, and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate incidents since 2019, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on 7 December. The weapons were confiscated by the Navy during routine operations at sea between November 2019 and August 2020. The arms shipments were organised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US considers a terrorist group, and were destined for Iran-backed militants fighting in war-torn Yemen.

The news on 8 December, came after the US District Court in Washington D.C. issued a final order of forfeiture for the arms shipments on 15 November, according to the Department of Justice's statement. The petroleum was officially forfeited in October 2021, after American officials obtained permission from a Washington D.C., court to sell the fuel stolen from four Iranian ships the previous year. The US demonstrated that the Iranian military would have gained from the sale of the fuel to Yemeni militias. The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, praised the Navy men for seizing valuable arms and gasoline from an enemy country.

Graves, stated in a press release, "These two cases demonstrate that not only can we disrupt the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' ability to finance its operations through petroleum sales, but we can also thwart its ability to use the proceeds of such sales to arm its terrorist proxies and export terrorism abroad."

Tussle between US and Iran

Following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, tensions in the Middle East have risen between the United States and Iran. In revenge for his killing that month, Tehran attacked an American military base, and the country has also been blamed for an October drone raid on a US base in Syria and the seizure of a tanker in the Arabian Sea. The United States is in indirect negotiations with Iran about possibly resuming a 2015 nuclear deal that curtailed Iranian nuclear development in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions.

