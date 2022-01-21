US Navy Destroyer USS Benfold Challenges China's Territorial Claims In South China Sea

United States Navy guided-missile destroyer on Thursday, Jan. 20 challenged the Chinese expansionist agenda and its unilateral claims of maritime sovereignty as it sailed USS Benfold around the Paracel Islands, which Beijing calls the ‘Xisha’ Islands in the South China Sea. US 7th fleet Destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducted the Freedom of Navigation Operation [FONOP] exercise to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea as an international principal, and assert the island nations’ “right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows.”

In an attempt to counter the People's Liberation Army Navy’s [PLAN] belligerence in the South China Sea, USS Benfold asserted navigational rights and freedoms near the islands claimed by both Vietnam and self-ruled island Taiwan but has been claimed by Beijing forcibly for over 46 years. Paracels that are composed of 130 small coral islands and reefs have been fortified with People's Liberation Army (PLA) military installations in the northwestern region of the South China Sea.

Condemning the Chinese Armed forces occupation, Spokesperson for the US 7th Fleet, Lt. Mark Langford said in a statement that such maritime claims violate international law and "pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas.”

[Credit: US Navy]

US Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea. [Credit: US Navy]

US Navy derides Chinese 'straight baselines' in South China Sea

USS Benfold, as per a US Navy statement also challenged the claims asserted by Taiwan and Vietnam. A statement from the United States Navy after the maritime exercise read: "All three claimants [China, Vietnam, Taiwan] require either permission or advance notification before a military vessel engages in 'innocent passage' through the territorial sea. Under international law the ships of all states including their warships -- enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea.” It further stated, that the “unilateral imposition of any authorization or advance-notification requirement for innocent passage is unlawful.”

USS Benfold’s freedom of navigation rights defended the ability of international warships to sail anywhere within the 12-mile territorial limit from a nation’s coastline in accordance with international law. But the US Navy categorically countered Chinese "straight baselines” that have enclosed all the waters within the island chain. International law does not permit continental States, like the PRC [People's Republic of China], to establish baselines around entire dispersed island groups," US Navy asserted in a statement.

US guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold at port in Qingdao, China. [Credit: Borg Wong / AP]

Beijing lays territorial claims on 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea and has constructed the military outposts on artificial islands that have captured vital shipping lanes, and maritime regions which contain gas fields and rich fishing areas. China exercises belligerence over smaller island nations Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines, all of whom similarly lay territorial claims in the South China sea’s disputed waters.

“With these baselines, the PRC has attempted to claim more internal waters, territorial sea, exclusive economic zone, and continental shelf than it is entitled to under international law,” the US Navy stated.

Chinese PLAN responds to USS Benfold's sail angrily, China-US military trade barbs

Responding angrily to the United States Navy’s what it labelled ‘unlawful’ FONOP maritime exercise, Chinese authorities stressed that the presence of the Benfold in its territorial waters violates the laws. "The PLA Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to track, monitor, and drive away the destroyer with warnings," a statement from the Chinese military read on Thursday.

It further added, that the USS Benfold’s sail ‘seriously’ infringes China's sovereignty and national security, and “is yet another hard evidence that it is pursuing maritime hegemony and militarizing the South China Sea”. The Chinese military further warned that US Navy’s acts “fully prove that Washington is a 'risk-maker' in the South China Sea and the 'biggest destroyer' of peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

[Credit: Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School]

Countering the Chinese military’s response, the US Navy issued a statement, saying: “US forces operate in the South China Sea on a daily basis, as they have for more than a century.” And that, the USS Benfold conducted FONOP “in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.”

US Navy asserted that the United States “will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows”, adding “nothing PRC says will deter us.” US accused Chinese PLAN of illegitimate actions, misrepresenting lawful US maritime operations, and asserting excessive unlawful maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbours in the South China Sea. PRC's behaviour stands in contrast to the United States' adherence to international law and its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, US Navy reiterated.

Chinese premiere Xi Jinping aboard the Chinese destroyer Xining. [Credit: AP]

Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army also claimed that said the USS Benfold that “illegally” sailed into Chinese territorial waters without permission was “chased away” by the Chinese naval and air forces, both of whom tracked the warship. “We solemnly demand that the US side immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of unforeseen events,” a statement from the Chinese military asserted, adding that US Benfold violated the country’s sovereignty.

US Navy, in a retaliatory statement, rejected Chinese claims that USS Benfold was “warned away,” from the international waters. “The PRC’s statement about this mission is false,” 7th Fleet spokesman Mark Langford of US Navy’s Pacific force, said in a statement issued on Thursday.