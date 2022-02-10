US Navy Discharges Over 200 Service Members For Refusing To Take 2 Doses Of COVID Vaccine

US Navy on Wednesday said that it has discharged over 240 service members for refusal of taking the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by the Pentagon across all the branches of the military service. At least 217 members who are laid off are active duty service members, while one was a US Naval Reserve member, according to the US Navy release. Less than two dozen — 22 out of 240 — were discharged during the initial days of their training, within their first 180 days of active-duty service, said the US Navy.

US Navy discharges 240 service members

A total of 10 permanent medical exemptions were granted across the US military, of those 250 were the temporary medical exemptions and 50 were the administrative exemptions. In all, US Navy mandated nine temporary medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination and nine administrative exemptions.

At least 3,348 requests were received by the US Navy requesting the religious exemptions from the US active-duty service members. Of those, about 800 requests were filed by the Naval Reserve members. “So far, no request for religious exemption has been given,” said the US Navy on Feb. 9.

Navy service members were given a deadline for full COVID-19 vaccination. All the active-duty members in the US were asked to get two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine mandatorily by November 28, 2021, while the Reserve Navy until was given a deadline for December 28, 2021. All nonvaccinated service members were given prior warnings in December to get jabbed ahead of the strict action of military service discharge.

"In order to ensure a fully vaccinated force, US Navy policy is, first, that all Navy service members receive the vaccine as directed and, second, that any who refuse the vaccine be processed for separation at the earliest possible opportunity," Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., the chief of naval personnel had asserted in a statement.

Vaccination 'essential' for readiness of US forces: US Def Sec Austin

In a stern warning to the US armed forces earlier, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the soldiers refusing the COVID-19 vaccine “won’t be paid” for the drills and will be excused from the training or duty conducted under federal authority as they would be marked ‘absent’ without cause. Austin, expressing disregard towards service members denying compulsory orders of COVID-19 vaccination, said that the uniformed service members overseeing active duty, who will not get jabbed by the deadline set by each of their military services, will be denied payments towards the monthly formations and training under the federal jurisdiction.

“Vaccination is essential to the health and readiness of the force,” Austin had asserted in his memo, informing the service secretaries, pushing for vaccine compliance across Air Force, Navy, and the Army branches. At least 27 airmen, who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, were also discharged from the service becoming the first active-duty members to be laid off over the issue back in December. Marine Corps discharged 103. US Air Force, particularly, has had more than 1,800 administrative discharges this year, and a circular was handed out that specifically outlined that COVID-19 vaccinations were necessary to serve in the military.