US Navy Dispatches USS Milius In South China Sea, Beijing Cries Foul

The US Navy dispatched an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Milius, of the 7th Fleet, close to the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea (SCS). The US Navy claims to be exercising its navigational rights and freedom of navigation maneuvers in the disputed waters. The voyage took place as the Chinese military began its third day of a show of force surrounding Taiwan, close to the northern entrance to the South China Sea, against the backdrop of Taiwan's president's visit to the US.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet claimed that the USS Milius had come within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, also known as the Nansha Islands in China.

"Freedom of Navigation Operation," carried out by USS Milius

In a tweet, the 7th fleet said, "On April 10, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law."

Slamming Beijing's claims on the Spratly Islands, the 7th Fleet in a statement said, "This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea. USS Milius demonstrated that Mischief Reef, a low-tide elevation in it its natural state, is not entitled to a territorial sea under international law."

7th fleet calls claims of the islands as 'unlawful'

The 7th fleet also referred to the claims in the SCS as "unlawful" and cautioned against them as they "pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas."

China and several nations in the Asia-Pacific region have been at odds over the territorial sovereignty of several islands in the South China Sea for many years. The continental shelf of those islands, primarily the Paracel Islands, Spratly Islands, Thitu Island, and Scarborough Shoal has significant oil and gas reserves. The disputes affect Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The transit of US warships in the area, which is criticised by China's foreign ministry as a breach of international law, complicates the situation. Despite this, the US has consistently stated that its fleet will remain in the region.

"All of our operations are conducted safely, professionally, and in accordance with international law. These operations demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows –regardless of the location of excessive maritime claims and regardless of current events," the statement concluded.

Taiwan-China Fiasco

This move of US came amidst the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei. The friction has further escalated with China conducting a large-scale exercise that involved sending numerous warplanes and warships toward Taiwan, simulating a scenario where the island is sealed off, in response to Taiwanese President Tsai ing-Wen's trip to the United States.