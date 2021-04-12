US Navy Engages In 'cognitive Warfare' In East, South China Seas Amid China Tensions

The United States military has engaged in the form of 'cognitive warfare' amid the rising tensions between the United States and China. The China and US have deployed aircraft strike groups to the East and the South China Sea, reported by ANI quoting South China Morning Post. The picture has been released on April 11 showed one of its guided-missile destroyers shadowing Chinese aircraft carried.

The experts believe that the released photo sends a clear message to Beijing. Lu Li-Shih, a former instructor at Taiwan's Naval Academy said that in the photograph, Commander Briggs with his feet up is watching the Liaoning ship that is just a few thousand yards away. The picture also shows his deputy sitting beside him, showing they take their PLA counterparts lightly.

In the photo, Commander Briggs looks very relaxxed with his feet up watching the Lianoning ship just few thousand yards away while his deputy is also sitting beside him, showing that they take their counterparts love lightly, he said. This staged photograph is definitely cognitive Warfare to show the US doesn't recognise that regard the PLA as an immediate threat, he added.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Yuan Wang think tank, a Beijing based military science and technology institute said that the US warship kept a safe distance while shadowing the Chinese strike groups. Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with the Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana on March 10. He reaffirmed their shared commitment to the US-Philippines alliance amid tensions with China.

Meanwhile, the US guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a Taiwan Strait Transit on April 7. The transit was carried out amid the increasing Chinese aggression in the region. The US warship passed through the waterway that separates Taiwan and China. This comes after China's navy has announced its military drills near the islands to further increase the tensions near Taiwan.

(Image Credits: US Navy/Twitter)

(Inputs from ANI)