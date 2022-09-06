US Navy Scandal Mastermind Leonard Francis Escapes House Arrest, Weeks Before Sentence

A Malaysian national who pleaded guilty to the US Navy's bribery has escaped house arrest in San Diego. Leonard Glenn Francis, known as "Fat Leonard" escaped from his house after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Leonard Glenn Francis, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing US Navy officers for military contracts was due to be sentenced after three weeks.

Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo has said that Leonard Glenn Francis cut off his GPS bracelet and escaped from his residence on Sunday morning. Pretrial Services, the federal agency monitoring Francis, was notified about the problem with the bracelet of Francis. The defence team of Francis also arrived at his residence as they knew Leonard Glenn Francis had health issues, as per the news report. An attorney notified San Diego Police that Francis was not responding to their knows and messages and asked for checking his welfare at the home in San Diego.

Officers reached his residence through an unsecured door in a central courtyard and they discovered the house empty. The officers notified US Marshals Service and called them to assist in the matter. The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force has been directed to launch the high-profile manhunt. Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo said that neighbours in the gated community informed authorities that they had witnessed the movement of U-Haul trucks in and out of Francis's home in the days leading up to the escape of Leonard Glenn Francis.

Leonard Glenn Francis admitted to bribery conspiracy

Castillo suggested that Francis was "planning" the escape and added that the law enforcement agencies will be informed to be on the lookout for Francis. Leonard Glenn Francis, a Malaysian national ran his military contracting company Glenn Defense Marine Asia, as per The San Diego Union-Tribune report. He was arrested in a hotel in San Diego in 2013. The company of Francis serviced Navy ships in ports that he controlled across Southeast Asia. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy and also admitted swindling the Navy for at least $35 million in additional charges. He had been placed under house arrest since 2018 after he was released on medical furlough.

Image: AP/Representative