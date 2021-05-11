US Navy Seizes 1000s Of Military-grade Weapons From Sailing Boat Heading To Yemen

The US Navy, on Sunday, seized a cache of weapons from a sailing boat that included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, 1000s of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, 100s of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles & rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Additionally, advanced optical sights were also found in the boat. The weapons were believed to be heading to Yemen.

The weapons were found when the Navy’s Fifth Fleet was on ‘routine boarding’ of a traditional ‘dhow' sailing boat. The boat was expropriated by the USS Monterey on Thursday (May 6) in international waters in the northern Arabian Sea and a two-day operation for the search was conducted where most of the weapons were found hidden below deck in plastic wrapping.

It is still not clear what the origin or destination of the ship as the Navy did not mention anything related in its statement. However, AP news reporters were told by a defense department source that the initial investigation has pointed toward Iran as the source of the ship.

The investigation on the matter is going on and the sailors have interviewed the crew present on the boat.

"After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness, and after questioning, its crew was provided food and water before being released,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement.

Biggest seizure

Such illegal shipments are getting seized by the US since 2016 and officials have stated that this one, in particular, is the largest till date. Tim Michetti, an investigative researcher who studies the illicit weapon trade, pointed out similarities to the others in the shipment bore. Such small arms have been smuggled into poorly monitored ports of Yemen over years of conflict that began in 2014.

Michetti has linked the origin to Iran.

"The unique blend of materiel recovered by the USS Monterey appears to be consistent with the materiel from previous interdictions, which have been linked to Iran,” he added.

Yemen conflict

In September 2014, Yemen's war began alongside Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and other countries when the Houthis seized Sanaa and began a march south with an aim to seize the entire country. The Houthis were backed by Iran that harassed Saudi Arabia with missile fire and drone attacks. Nearly 130,000 people lost their lives during the war.

