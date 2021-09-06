US Navy Servicemen, Who Went Missing In Helicopter Crash, Declared Dead

The US Navy informed that five servicemen, who went missing earlier this week, were declared ‘dead’ after multiple search operations failed to locate them. On Tuesday, a helicopter belonging to the Navy’s 3rd Pacific Fleet crashed a few kilometres off the Californian Coast. Soon after a search operation was initiated and one person was rescued. Later, the fleet commander confirmed that multiple coast guards, navy, air and surface assets were deployed for the same.

On Sunday the US 3rd Fleet released the names of the deceased sailors. “Lt. Bradley A Foster, a pilot from Oakhurst, Lt. Paul R. Fridley, a pilot from Annandale, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, from St. Louis, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, from Severna Park; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem.

Later, Naval commander Mike Gilday, in an online statement, expressed his grief at the tragedy. Additionally, he also offered his support to the families, loved ones and shipmates of the dead naval servicemen.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California. We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve.

#USNavy has identified the 5 Sailors killed in an Aug. 31st helicopter crash:



Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28

Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31

HM2 Sarah F. Burns, 31

HM2 Bailey J. Tucker, 21#HonorTheFallen



MORE: https://t.co/nHtS5DDIg1 pic.twitter.com/qbp01eZL2D — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 5, 2021

Incident happened during routine operations

The incident took place during routine operations of the Navy’s Pacific fleet, nearly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4.30 pm on 31 August. The officials announced that one man was rescued, adding that multiple rescue operations were ongoing to look out for the missing USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) troops. The fleet commander stated that Coast Guard, Navy air and surface assets were also deployed for the same.

''An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 pm PTD, August 31," the US Pacific fleet said in a statement.

Currently, one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

