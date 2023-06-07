US Navy Ship Operating With 'transmitter Off' In EEZ For 4 Months Baffles Irish MoD

A US naval ship, operating in Irish-controlled waters for nearly four months with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmitter turned off has baffled the defence officials in Ireland, according to NOSI – Naval Open Source Intelligence. The advanced offshore supply ship of the US Navy, the 3518 gross tonnage vessel Virginia Ann, capable of advanced subsurface operations and deployment of deep-sea divers, departed Cork Harbour at Rushbrooke last week and sailed off the southwest coast. US Navy's Offshore Supply Ship, built in 2015, had been sailing in and around the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with the transmitter switched off.

No clear explanation?

While US Navy gave no clear explanation about the operation that the vessel was conducting, its activity has caused great confusion among the Irish defense officials, highlighting the Irish Naval Service's inability to monitor the safety of its own maritime region, military sources told Irish Times newspaper. Even as the vessel may not have posed a clear national security threat, its presence and loitering in the Irish exclusive maritime zone goes to show "our inability to monitor what’s happening in our own backyard, whether it’s the Russians or Americans or whoever,” a military source was quoted as saying.

Some security sources indicated that the US ship may have been upgrading a Cold War-era underwater surveillance system in order to effectively detect Russian submarines. Sound Surveillance System [SOSUS] is a submarine detection system that the vessels were equipped with during the Cold War for deep-water long-range tracking of submarines, a high priority in Anti-Submarine Warfare [ASW]. To carry out this task, arrays of hydrophones have to be placed on the ocean bottom. These hydrophones are then connected with the underwater sea cables which are in turn linked with the processing centres located onshore called 'Naval Facilities' [NAVFACs].

Perhaps, US Navy Virginia Ann may have been placing cables at the strategic chokepoints that would alert the US military when the Russian submarine enter the North Atlantic amid escalating geopolitical games between the two Cold War rivals. But answers remain unclear.

Russian warships take part in manoeuvres in the Bering Sea. Credit: AP

Russian fleet disguised as 'fishing trawlers' in North Sea

In April, a joint investigation by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland showed that a Russian fleet of vessels disguised as fishing trawlers and research vessels, and entered the North Sea to conduct underwater surveillance and map key sites in the strategic maritime region. NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle of Finland aired the intercepted Russian communications from the so-called "Russian ghost ships" surveilling the Nordic waters with the transmitters off.

One Russian vessel was identified as Admiral Vladimirsky, [Russian: Адмирал Владимирский] a Russian Akademik Krylov-class oceanographic research ship built in 1975. Nordic broadcasters claimed that the UK Royal Navy tracked the Russian fleet's movement off the Norfolk coast and even detected a "masked" military assault rifle. In 2019, the vessel sailed out of Kronstadt Shipyard in northwest Russia and moved towards the Baltic Sea and later headed for an Antarctic expedition, Kremlin's press office said, citing Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov who supervised the mission.

Russian vessel posing as an "oceanic research vessel" gathered intelligence in the North Sea. The vessel was also sighted off the Scottish coast near the Moray Firth at approximately 30 nautical miles east of Lossiemouth where UK's Royal Air Force's Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet is stationed.

Russia vessel's route off Norfolk coast. Credit: Google Maps

Virginia Ann sailing back and forward between Co Cork, UK's southern tip

Since January 2023, US Navy Virginia Ann "has been sailing back and forward between the waters off Co Cork and the very southern tip of the UK, mostly with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) turned off," the newspaper's military sources revealed. Virginia Ann was present in Irish waters alongside Irish Naval Service's offshore patrol vessel, LÉ Roisin and decommissioned Coastal Patrol Vessel twins LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.

US Navy ship went undetected as it had turned off its AIS, a measure taken by military vessels when attempting to conceal its maritime movements or operation. The task of Virginia Ann in Irish waters remains unclear, as it maintained a lengthy "hidden" presence in the country's backyard. Naval experts who studied the vessel from the photo released by NOSI, believe that it may have been conducting manned diving operations.

The US-flagged vessel, operated by US Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Centre or Navfac-EXWC, has been "discreetly operating" in Irish-controlled waters without the knowledge of the Irish Defense Ministry for up to several months. Navfac-EXWC is a US Navy division that looks after the maintenance and installation of subsurface infrastructure, as well as the undersea surveillance systems. Navfac-EXWC oversees “seafloor engineering, moorings, shore-based hyperbaric facilities, and underwater cable structures," according to its official website.