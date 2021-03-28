US Navy Sings Popular Hindi Song From 'Swades', Indian Ambassador Shares Video | Watch

Members of the US Navy on March 27 sang a popular Hindi song during a dinner meeting between the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. While taking to Twitter, Sandhu shared the video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades. In the caption, the envoy even quoted a line from the song and wrote, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever”.

In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Michael M Gilday for hosting a “wonderful evening”. Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership. CNO Gilday also said that together, they will promote a free, open and inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

India-US relations

Meanwhile, according to PTI, cooperation in the maritime domain is one of the key pillars of the India-US defence relationship. The cooperation between the two nations has also improved in the face of increased Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific. Recently, a grouping of four countries called QUAD also convened which was seen as signalling to China that their excesses in the region will not go unanswered.

Recently, Sandhu even informed that India has signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Industrial Security Annex and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to facilitate mil-to-mil cooperation. Earlier this month, the Commander of the US-Pacific Command, Admiral Philips Davidson also acknowledged the state of affairs between India and the US, and said that it is a historic opportunity to deepen the bilateral defence ties and strengthen the 'defining partnership of the 21st century.' He also suggested that the US will enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal.

(Image: SandhuTaranjitS/Twitter)

