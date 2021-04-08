US Navy Vessel Casually Transits Through Taiwan Strait Amid China Tensions; Pokes Beijing

The United States guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a Taiwan Strait Transit on April 7. The transit was carried out amid the increasing Chinese aggression in the region. This was the fourth passage for US warships since Joe Biden took office, reported ANI quoting Focus Taiwan.

US warship passes through Taiwan Strait

The US warship passed through the waterway that separates Taiwan and China. This comes after China's navy has announced its military drills near the islands to further increase the tensions near Taiwan. Taiwan has been complaining about the increase in Chinese military activities near it in the past few months, reported ANI quoting Japan Times.

China's navy said that their first aircraft carrier was carrying out "routine drills" in the water near Taiwan. They claimed that their motive behind the drill was to ''enhance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests". The navy further said that similar exercises will be conducted on regular basis. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that they had full control over the situation in the air and at sea surrounding Taiwan.

According to the press release of the US Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on April 7 through international waters as per international law. The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The press

release further said that the US military would continue to sail, fly and operate anywhere where International law permits.

Meanwhile, the American military has warned that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan. The democracy of the island has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades. The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. China has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credits: US Navy/Twitter)