US Navy Veteran Demands Public Apology For Being 'mocked' Over UFO Sighting In 2004

After US officials made public the highly anticipated report examining UFOs sightings in American skies, a Navy veteran, who was ridiculed over the “white Tic Tac” UFO sightings in 2004, demanded a public apology from the Defense Department. In a series of Facebook posts after the report’s release, Kevin Day said his career “paid a price” after he was “laughed at, mocked, and talked about behind closed doors within (the US Department of Defense)” for trying to describe what he’d seen on his radar screen in November 2004. He said that he holds the Navy and DoD “directly responsible” for their complete and utter “malfeasance and dereliction of duty”.

“I also hold NAVY/DOD directly responsible for what I and others went through as a result of trying to uphold our own duty and simply do the job the American people paid and expected us to do,” he said.

“I and others deserve a formal public apology and a redress for the costs I/we paid,” Kevin added.

In a separate post, Kevin even said that he could not find words “for the vindication” he now feels after the report acknowledged that “sociocultural stigmas” in the armed forces and intelligence community “may keep many observers silent, complicating scientific pursuit of the topic”. He added that from 2004 until 2009, when he walked away from DoD out of “frustration,” he had tried in vain to get somebody to listen to him. “Yet, every time I tried to describe what we had witnessed out in SOCAL during TIC TAC, I was openly laughed at,” the veteran said.

Further, Kevin said that he spoke out out of concern for “safety of flight because of objects that I knew to be real and inexplicable were in our training areas”. He revealed that he began noticing UFOs on his radar screen on Nov. 10, 2004. Four days later, Kevin said that the objects appeared on the radar screen again and entered an area where pilots were conducting training exercises. All four pilots then spotted the white Tic Tac-shaped UFO.

‘Unexplained’ sightings

Meanwhile, the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Friday suggested the 144 “unidentified aerial phenomena” pose a risk to national security - but said there is no “single explanation” for them. The report said that some incidents could be the result of technological errors in sensors or observers. It also added that the UAP reported “probably do represent physical objects” since they were registered across multiple sensors.

The intelligence officials were only able to identify a “large, deflating balloon” with “high confidence”. The others remain “unexplained,” the report read. The officials, however, drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.

(Image: AP/Facebook)