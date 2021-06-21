US Navy's 40,000lb Explosive For Full Ship Shock Trial Triggers Earthquake 100 Miles Away

United States Navy has carried out Full Ship Shock Trial off the country’s east coast. Marking the completion of the first scheduled explosive event as part of Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST) on June 18 with the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). As part of a test to assess the aircraft carrier’s ability to withstand battle condition, the 40,000lb (18,143kg) explosion was detonated that according to the US georgical survey registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. US Navy said in a statement, “The first-in-class aircraft carrier was designed using advanced computer modelling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ship is hardened to withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship.”

“The Navy is conducting the shock trial testing in accordance with Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Instruction 9072.2, and as mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2016...Ford’s shock trials are being conducted off the East Coast of the United States, within a narrow schedule that complies with environmental mitigation requirements, respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area. The Navy also has employed extensive protocols throughout FSST to ensure the safety of military and civilian personnel participating in the testing evolution,” it added.

USS Gerald R. Ford is the newest aircraft

US Navy also said in a statement on June 20 that the USS Gerald R. Ford is the “newest and most advanced” aircraft carrier in the feet. The ship has been closed out a successful 18-month Post Delivery Test & Trials period in April, during which the crew completed all required testing, accomplished planned improvements and maintenance ahead of schedule. It also learned valuable lessons to increase the reliability of Ford-Class systems.

It added, “At the same time, the ship also served as the sole East Coast platform for conducting carrier qualifications.” Now the US navy aircraft carrier will “enter a Planned Incremental Availability for six months of modernization, maintenance, and repairs prior to its operational employment.”

IMAGE: navy.mil