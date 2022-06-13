US: Nearly 5 Killed, 19 Others Injured In Chicago's Weekend Shootings

Several shooting incidents were reported in Chicago, US, over the weekend, killing at least five people and injuring 19 others. When the United States is debating for tougher gun-control laws, a 25-year-old male was shot to death in the 6800 block of South Justine at around 5:02 p.m. (local time) Friday, as per authorities, considering it to be the first deadly shooting of the weekend. The deceased was shot in the head and torso and was declared dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Further, as ‘Area One’ detectives investigate, no arrests have been made.

According to a report from NBC Chicago, on the same day at around 11:05 p.m., in the 400 block of West 18th Street, another 26-year-old male was shot and killed, authorities claimed. The deceased was a passenger in a car when a black automobile arrived and unknown individuals inside opened fire. After being shot in the chest, the man was brought to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Killing in Chicago

In addition to this, a 37-year-old woman lost her life after being shot in the 0-100 block of South Albany at roughly 12:19 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, unknown perpetrators fired bullets at the victim as she was a passenger in a car before fleeing to an unknown location. Multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso were sustained by the victim, who was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Further, she was subsequently pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old male was recovered with gunshot injuries inside a car in the 2800 block of South Indiana at 2:27 a.m. (local time) Saturday. Following the multiple gunshots, he was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was eventually proclaimed dead due to his injuries.

A 23-year-old man was slain and three people were injured in the most recent horrific shooting. Four guys were in an alley in the 8600 block of South Damen at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday when an unknown car passed by and a person inside the vehicle retrieved a pistol and fired bullets, according to authorities. The 23-year-old male died at Advocate Christ Medical Center after several gunshot wounds, NBC Chicago reported.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old male was wounded in the left leg but is expected to recover. A second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was wounded in the left leg and foot and is in stable condition. The fourth victim, a 42-year-old individual, was shot numerous times in the body and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Chicago's weekend shootings occurred after the Texas school shooting happened in the month of May. An 18-year-old shooter killed nearly 21 people, which included 19 children. According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the perpetrator, Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by law police.

(Image: AP)