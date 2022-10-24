US: Nearly 5% Of Plastic Waste Produced Last Year By Household Was Recycled, Says Report

A recent study from Greenpeace revealed that in the United States only 5 per cent of the plastic waste mountains which were produced last year from the nation's households were recycled.

According to The Guardian report, nearly 95 per cent of the 51 million tons of wrappers, bottles, and bags Americans threw away in 2021—or approximately 309 pounds of plastic per person—went to landfills, the ocean, or were dispersed in the atmosphere as harmful microscopic particles.

According to the study, not a single kind of plastic packaging in the nation is recyclable according to the standards of the Federal Trade Commission or the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's new plastic economy initiative. Greenpeace further stated that the plastics problem is not merely a result of reckless consumption or carelessness; in fact, the issue would not improve even if every family segregated every piece of plastic and dumped it in a special recycling facility.

Recycling of plastic in US has decreased

In addition to this, plastics such as bottles and jugs which have been considered to be recyclable fall well short of the foundation's standard of 30 per cent recycling. Less than 5 per cent of the plastics that are utilised by millions of people each day to cover leftovers, eat takeaway, or send back undesirable internet purchases are reprocessed, The Guardian reported.

Lisa Ramsden, senior plastics campaigner for Greenpeace USA, told The Guardian, “Corporations like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé and Unilever have worked with industry front groups to promote plastic recycling as the solution to plastic waste for decades. But the data is clear: practically speaking, most plastic is just not recyclable. The real solution is to switch to systems of reuse and refill."

Besides this, the report, Circular Claims Fall Flat Again, updated the 2020 assessment of 370 recycling facilities which indicated that even the bottles and jugs were not fully recycled or recyclable. It also discovered that most plastics were not commonly accepted. It also revealed that, from a peak of 9.5 per cent in 2014 to 8.7 per cent in 2018, the reported recycling rate in the US has decreased. As per the report, during that time, the US shipped millions of tons of plastic garbage to China along with many other nations, classifying it as recycled even though the majority of it was burnt or dumped.

Even though exporting plastic is not considered to be recycled, plastic garbage is highly challenging to collect, nearly hard to sort, environmentally destructive, expensive to reprocess, and frequently contains dangerous compounds.

(Image: PTI)