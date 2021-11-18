US: Nearly Half Of Voters Cast Doubt On Biden's Mental, Physical Well-being For Governance

After his approval ratings plunged to just about 42% within nine months into the Presidency, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday that nearly half of the Americans now cast doubts whether the US President Joe Biden is mentally and physically fit to govern the country. The former Vice President’s image shifted by a whopping 29-point in terms of public opinion, as almost 59% of voters now remain certain that Biden is incapable of leading the United States.

While 41% of voters still believe that Biden might do better, only 46% of the American population believes that the US commander-in-Chief is mentally fit. Whereas just 44% believe that he is stable. A general agreement on the United States’ President’s fitness to govern has drastically slumped since the last Morning Consult survey, which was conducted in October of 2020.

Only 44% of respondents total respondents approved of Biden’s performance as president, out of that figure, just 32% believe that the US President may be capable of handling serious issues such as the border illegal immigration crisis. Just 38% believe that he can handle foreign policies and international affairs. Only 40% of Americans agree that the US President is in good health as several others in the majority cast doubt on the leader’s mental health. The poll came amid the speculations whether Biden, who will turn 79 on Saturday, will seek reelection. Majorly, the Trump-voting base, MAGA supporters, and the Republicans believe that Biden is neither physically nor mentally fit to govern the country.

Opinion of President Biden turned sharply to negative since April, pollster reveals

More than half of the Americans, 7 in 10 adults, including almost half of Democrats, now disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance and his increasing competence, an NBC poll showed. It notes that close to 60% view Biden's stewardship of the economy negatively. The American news agency quoted Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff as saying that US President Joe Biden’s ratings among the supporters have plunged sharply.