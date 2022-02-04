Last Updated:

US: 'Nervous' Hen Found Sneaking Around Pentagon Security Checkpoint Taken Into Custody

In a unique incident, a wandering hen was caught sneaking around a security area at the headquarters building of the US Department of Defence.

In an unusual incident, wandering hen was caught sneaking around a security area at the headquarters building of the US Department of Defence. According to a social media post by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, the loose hen was found early Monday morning near the Pentagon, following which it was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees. The precise location where the bird was spotted hasn't been revealed due to security reasons and it also remains unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon. 

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the group posted.

Separately, Chelsea Jones, a spokesperson for the organisation, said in an email to AP that she couldn’t reveal the exact location where the bird was spotted. Jones said that she is not allowed to disclose the exact location, however, she added that she can just say it was found at a security checkpoint. 

The hen has brown feathers and red comb and wattles. As per the AP report, it is a Rhode Island Red. Jones informed that the bird is “sweet” and “nervous” and only some people are allowed to pet her. She is now known as “Henny Penny” - one of the names given to the chicken that thinks the “sky is falling” in a folk tale. Henny Penny is being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm in western Virginia, Jones informed.

'Henny Penny' gets song on 'The Tonight Show'

Meanwhile, the hen has gained notoriety of her own as Jimmy Fallon performed a song about her on ‘The Tonight Show’. “Are you a normal clucker or an undercover spy?” Fallon sang on his Tuesday night episode. Moreover, the chicken has also received attention on social media, where while some netizens suggested names, others wrote that the Pentagon hen was trying to “hack the planet”. 

(Image: AP)
 

