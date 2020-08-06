US: New Jobless Claims Drop To 1.9 Mn, Existing Beneficiaries Reduce To 16 Mn Amid COVID

The number of people filing for first time jobless benefits in the US dropped to 1.19 million indicating reducing unemployment in the country. In its report, the country’s labour department also revealed that applications for pandemic assistance had also fallen. This comes as President Donald Trump recently said that he was mulling to extend the worker’s benefits in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

However, the reports stated that four-week average, for initial unemployment claims barely changed at 1.33 million in the week, that ended on August 1. In addition, to the new beneficiaries, the number of workers who continued to receive benefits fell to 16.1 million, however, it was still ten times higher than the past year. The insured unemployment rate dipped six-tenths to a still-high 11 per cent through the week ended July 25, the report added.

'Looking at extending order'

Meanwhile, Trump recently said that he was “looking at” the possibility of taking executive action if no deal is made by the end of the week on the unemployment benefits. During a press briefing at the White House, Trump sounded encouraged by the discussions in the Capitol Hill and claimed that “progress is being made”. “We are looking at it. We’re also looking at various other things that I’m allowed to do under the system, and — such as the payroll tax suspension. And so we’re allowed to do things,” said Trump.

The US President took a dig at Democrats, saying they seem to be much more interested in solving the problems of some of the Democrat-run states and cities that have “suffered greatly through bad management”. He said that the Democrats are looking for a trillion dollars to help out with cities that are run by them as well as “radical-left Democrats”.“

Image credits: AP