US: New Poll Shows 46% Of Voters Want Republicans To Regain Control Of Congress In 2022

A new Quinnipiac University poll on Thursday, 18 November, revealed that around 46% of US voters want to see the Republicans regain control of both the US House of Representatives and Senate. According to the survey, the majority of registered voters say that they would rather see Republicans win the House majority in 2022, compared to 41% who say that Democrats should retain control in the lower chamber. Similarly, in the case of the Senate, 46% say that they want the GOP (Grand Old Party) to take control of the upper chamber, while 42% are hoping for a Democratic majority.

“Among registered voters, 46-41 per cent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the US House of Representatives and 46 - 42 per cent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the US Senate," a press release explaining the poll said.

Further, as per the press note, if a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces former US President Donald Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate. The survey also went on to examine views of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. It revealed that the respondents gave Biden a negative 36-53% job approval rating, while 10% did not offer an opinion.

“It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling,” the release read.

Additionally, it also said that Biden received his lowest rating so far on four separate issues - handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economy and foreign policy. Biden took the office earlier this year in January, during a time when the US was struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 and revive the pandemic-hit economy. In a sharply divided nation, his presidency began with a slight majority approving of his performance, however, his standing has steadily dropped since midsummer as the majority of Americans disapprove of the way he has handled the economy.

Biden’s approval rating slumps to new low

Meanwhile, a joint poll conducted by the Washington Post-ABC News revealed that Biden’s approval rating has plunged to a fresh low, mainly because of negative views among Democrats and independents. Biden’s overall approval rating is at 41%, down from 50% in June and 44% in September. The survey conducted telephonically last week revealed that 53% of respondents disapprove of the way Biden has handled his job as the President of the United States. The survey showed that if elections were held today, 46% of adults in America would back the Republican candidate for Congress and 43% would support the Democratic candidate.

(With inputs from ANI)