US Reports Record 4,000 Deaths Due To COVID-19, 265,246 New Infections

The United States has set a new record as it reported nearly 4,000 deaths, says a tally by Johns Hopkins University. On January 7, within a period of 24 hours, the region recorded 3,998 fatalities with 265,246 new infections. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 22,132,045 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 374,124. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

US prepares to battle COVID-19

The US has authorised two COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca and the inoculations have also started. Recently, the 46th US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris were briefed on the country's response as well as a vaccination strategy against COVID-19. While on one hand, as the US is rocked with demonstrators that took over the Capitol just as Biden’s inauguration day is approaching, on another, the country is still recording a surge in COVID-19 cases including the new strain that is found in the UK.

According to the official statement released by the Biden-Harris transition office, both incoming leaders met with the members of ‘their’ COVID team including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients, CDC Director-designate Dr. Rochelle Walensky, COVID-19 Deputy Coordinator Natalie Quillian, COVID-19 Vaccinations Coordinator Bechara Choucair, and the co-chairs of his COVID-19 transition task force. From an update on the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to the emergence of the new strain in the country, both Biden and Harris were briefed on the current situation of the pandemic. As per the statement, Biden has planned to enhance and accelerate vaccinations just after they are sworn in on January 20, 2021. For the same, several options were discussed including increasing the federal leadership.

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)