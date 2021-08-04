US: New York Becomes First City To Impose Vaccine Pass Amid Fear Over Delta Variant

As the Delta Variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, amid the rising fear, New York City becomes the first city in the US to implement the use of vaccination passes in some public places. On Tuesday, city’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that it will soon make vaccine passes mandatory for people to dine indoors at a restaurant, for gyming, or to see a performance in theatres.

New York decides to impose vaccine passes for public activities

This is the most aggressive step that has been taken to curb the spread of the delta variant. The new requirement will be phased in August and September. For participating in the public activities, people will be required to show the vaccine certificate of at least one dose.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said to AP news agency. “The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the delta variant, the time is now,” he added.

The Democrat leaders added, that some details still need to be worked out, including rules affecting children under 12, who are not yet eligible for any of the approved vaccines. The policy will go into effect on Aug. 16 but inspections and enforcement won’t begin until Sept. 13 — the week the city’s public schools reopen for fall.

President Joe Biden hails New York's measure to pace up vaccination



The move was also hailed by US President Joe Biden. During a press conference, Tuesday, President Biden said he supports New York City’s move and said other cities need to give “the authority to those restaurants or businesses to say: ‘In order to come in, you have to give proof that you’re either vaccinated or you can’t come in.’”

Mayor De Blasio’s latest measures have been focused on pacing up the vaccination rate in the city, so that as many New Yorkers get vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible. He said both, vaccination cards will be accepted as proof of inoculation, along with the state or city apps proof.



Earlier on Monday, New York’s Mayor said that he wanted to recommend the use of masks indoors in public settings as well.

Just like California, the state is considering making it mandatory, however, as of now the priority of the state remains vaccination.

“Right now what we want to nail is people getting vaccinated, and, very bluntly, showing that life is much better when you’re vaccinated,” he added. “You have more freedom when you’re vaccinated, and you have a lot less, you have fewer choices, fewer opportunities if you’re not vaccinated,” Mayor De Blasio said to AP.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: AP