US: New York Judge Overturns COVID Mask Mandate, Says Governor Can't Enforce Such Rules

On Monday, January 24, a New York judge dismissed the mask mandate as it was enforced without the consent of the legislature. As per the reports of CNN, the judge stated that the governor and state Department of Health doesn't have the jurisdiction to enforce such a mandate. Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker stated that Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't have the authority to implement such mandates as she announced in December that she was renewing a mask rule for indoor locations for about a month.

Judge Rademaker concluded that such restrictions must be connected to a law that the State Legislature has passed. People were compelled to wear masks in schools, public transportation, nursing homes, health care facilities, and other indoor public venues under the state's regulation. However, the school will continue to follow the mask rules as the Education Department announced, according to CNN. The state's Education Department sent a message to schools late Monday informing them that the mask rules would remain in effect pending an appeal and instructing them to continue to follow the mandate.

Governor Kathy Hochul strongly disagrees with the verdict

In response to the verdict, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying that she strongly disagrees with the verdict and that they will be pursuing every possibility to overturn this quickly, according to Hill. Hochul said that it is her duty as Governor is to safeguard New Yorkers throughout this public health catastrophe and these restrictions help limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik praised the ruling by stating that this verdict is a win for small businesses, parents, students and all New Yorkers' freedom. She claimed that Governor Hochul's dictatorial mandates were destroying small enterprises in New York, which were already dealing with unprecedented obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes.

Mask rule in New York was first implemented in April 2020

The mask rule in New York was first implemented in April 2020, during the first wave of COVID infections. After 70% of the state's adult population had received at least one vaccination dosage, the initial mandate was subsequently repealed in June 2021. However, In mid-December, due to the rising concerns of the Omicron variant, Hochul reintroduced the mandate in New York. Hochul also extended the mandate earlier this month, and it was meant to last until February.

