US: Newborn In Stable Condition After Found Abandoned In Dumpster, Says New Mexico Police

The New Mexico police in the United States stated that a newborn baby is in stable condition after people digging through a dumpster discovered the infant and alerted authorities. Addressing a press conference, August Fons, the acting police chief of Hobbs, stated that two men and a woman contacted 911 on Friday (Jan 7) to inform them about the incident. They told the authorities that they found the baby boy when they were digging through a dumpster to find something valuable.

"The woman in the group held the infant to keep him warm as one of the men dialled 911. Their collective quick response to this emergency was absolutely pivotal in saving this baby’s life," Fons was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP). As per the report, the authorities provided first aid before paramedics arrived to take the child to the hospital, where his condition is stable now. The investigating team checked the CCTV footage of the area which lead them to Alexis Avila, a resident of Hobbs, who acknowledged giving birth to the baby and then abandoning him in a dumpster.

The charges to be ascertained at a preliminary hearing

Avila told investigators that she didn't realise of her pregnancy until she went to the doctor on January 6 for abdominal pain. She further said that the next day he experienced stomach pain and gave birth unexpectedly. "She further explained that she panicked and did not know what to do or who to call," Fons stated as per the AP. It should be mentioned here that Avila has been booked on a charge of attempted first-degree murder or felony child abuse. The charges will be ascertained at a preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.

New Mexico's law allows parents to leave infants in a secure facility

Meanwhile, Ibukun Adepoju, a public defender who is representing Avila, claimed in a statement that her client is "barely 18-year-old herself." "Whatever happened is already a tragedy for her family and the community. As humans, we should practice compassion as we wait for the justice system to work," he stated. According to AP, New Mexico, like other states, has a safe haven law that permits parents to leave a newborn under the age of 90 days in a secure facility. In the early 2000s, state legislatures across the country passed laws amid reports of brutal baby killings and abandonments that drew widespread media attention.

(With inputs from AP)

