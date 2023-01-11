US News Live Updates: All Flights Grounded Across US Due To System Failure

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Federal Aviation Administration has said that they are working to restore normal operation.
The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.
We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.
People are speculating that the last time all flights in US were grounded was during the 9/11 attacks. Meanwhile, ATCSCC has issued an advisory.
Due to a glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) system, hundreds of US flights have been grounded. Passengers stranded across the US, experts working to restore the system.
#BREAKING | United States NOTAM system fails: Flights across the US have been grounded The Federal Aviation Administration suffered system error - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/FkbFzBq1eZ— Republic (@republic) January 11, 2023
A notice on the FAA website reads: "The United States NOTAM System failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMS or Amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time."
All flights across the United States have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) computer system, according to US media reports.