US News Live Updates: All Flights Grounded Across US Due To System Failure

17:13 IST, January 11th 2023
FAA has said it is working to restore normal operation

The Federal Aviation Administration has said that they are working to restore normal operation. 

 

17:11 IST, January 11th 2023
People are speculating that the last time all flights in US were grounded was during the 9/11 attacks. Meanwhile, ATCSCC has issued an advisory.

 

17:07 IST, January 11th 2023
Operations across National Airspace System are affected: FAA

 

17:06 IST, January 11th 2023
Due to a glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) system, hundreds of US flights have been grounded. Passengers stranded across the US, experts working to restore the system.

 

17:03 IST, January 11th 2023
A notice on the FAA website reads: "The United States NOTAM System failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMS or Amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time."
 

16:59 IST, January 11th 2023
All flights across the United States have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) computer system, according to US media reports.

