US: Nine-bedroom Castle In Connecticut Sees Value Increase From $35 Mn To $60 Mn

The castle on Brickyard Road in the US may look like out of a fairytale, but it does not exist in a faraway land. It exists in the northeastern corner of Connecticut, and it hit the market in November. This fortress is straight out of the storybook. A custom-built castle that makes the rest of the real estate market look shabby has seen a heavy increase in prices. Previously, in November, the market value of this beautiful fortress was about $35 million (over Rs 265.71 crore). However, the nine-bedroom Brickyard Road property is now valued at $60 million (over Rs 455.50 crore).

However, the agent John Pizzi said "We had a couple of serious inquiries", the New York Post reported. “The owner is relocating out of state and he thought he would build another castle, and is talking to architects and engineers”, he added.

As per the castle's website, the price of the castle increased as the owner, Chris Mark, needed the funding to construct another castle.

How was the castle built?

The castle on 400 acres of land, is owned by Christopher Mark, who came up with the idea, designed the plans for it, and had it built in the early 2000s. Mark's daughter Christina told Insider that the property was bought in 2001 and construction started in 2003. The castle was completely ready by 2010. As for how the idea for the castle came about, Christina explained that she and her sister were the ones to inspire their father to build it.

Christina told Insider, "My sister and I, when we were younger, we would dress up like princesses, and he just wanted our dream to come true". "Our ancestors have castles in Ireland, so we wanted to keep the idea going in our generation now too," she added.

Meanwhile, the girl revealed that her father tried his hand in almost every aspect of building the castle from working with architects to incorporating his ideas into the final structure. According to the Castle's website, Christopher is a descendant of steel tycoon Clayton Mark, who utilised different ways of crafting steel pipes, water wells, and many other elements of infrastructural architecture.

(Image: chrismarkcastle.com)