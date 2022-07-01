US: Nine, Including Teenager Suffer Gunshot Injuries During Drive-by Shooting In Newark

At least 9 people, including a teenager, sustained injuries after a shootout that broke out in a grocery drive-by in Newark, US. According to local media, police reported the incident took place on Thursday evening around 6:30 pm outside a neighbourhood supermarket near Shephard Avenue. The officials said the shooter rampaged the drive-by in a stolen white Honda Pilot and opened fire after arriving at the corner of Clinton Place.

A total of 9 people were injured in the attack, including a 17-year-old, whose identity has not been revealed yet. The victims suffered minor injuries, Fox News reported, citing a police official. Four adults and the teen were able to seek immediate medical attention at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the authorities informed. Four others were transported to University Hospital in an EMS, said Newark Acting Public Safety Director Raul Malave, as quoted by NY Post.

"All victims are being treated for gunshot wounds and are stable," said Malave.

The police have initiated an investigation into the 'mass shooting' and labelled the Honda Pilot "vehicle of interest." As per NY Post, the car was stolen from Jersey City. As of now, Newark detectives are looking at surveillance footage to understand the nature of the act.

20-yr-old woman fatally shot in NYC

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot at the intersection between Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 pm in New York City while she was pushing her daughter in a stroller. She was pronounced dead on being brought to Metropolitan Hospital Center, the police told AP. The baby, however, was unhurt but was admitted to the hospital for medical evaluation. "More guns in the city means more lives. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead," said Mayor Eric Adams during a presser at the shootout site, AP reported.

This comes as the US is already recovering from the traumatic death of more than 30 people in the past months in nearly all gun-related violence. The massacre in the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas was a grim reminder that children in the US are more likely to die in a shootout than in any other violence. At least 19 children were killed in the attack. Prior to that, 10 elderly people were shot dead in Buffalo, New York in a racially-motivated shooting.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP)