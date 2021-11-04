US: No Whereabouts Of Parents Of 270 Children Separated At Mexico Border Under Trump Govt

Attorneys are still attempting to contact the parents of 270 migrant children who were separated at the US-Mexico border during the Donald Trump administration (down from 303) in September, states a federal court filing Wednesday, November 3. The filing by the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of a three-year campaign to track down and reunite families affected by the so-called zero-tolerance policy.

As part of a family reunification task team, the Biden administration has pledged to assist in the reunion of families. According to the filing, 58 children have been reunited with their parents in the United States since the task force was established. The Department of Homeland Security has established a process for accepting parole requests, the Department of Health and Human Services is working to streamline services for families, meanwhile, the State Department is working to develop a streamlined system for processing in-country travel document requests as part of the effort. The Department of Justice is engaging in related settlement negotiations.

Parents of 33 children have been discovered since September

According to the filing on Wednesday, the parents of 33 of those children whose whereabouts were previously unknown have been discovered since September. The Biden administration created a new website to aid in the reunification of families in September. The website — Together.gov or Juntos.gov — has a registration form for reuniting families as well as information for attorneys and who qualifies.

Migrant families who were separated at the US-Mexico border under Trump administration may be eligible for hefty financial compensation as part of settlement negotiations between the Justice Department and the families' lawyers, according to CNN. However, President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that families separated under the "zero-tolerance" policy will not get payouts of $450,000, and he did not elaborate on any prospective monetary settlements. "That's not going to happen," he said, CNN reported.

The Donald Trump administration had announced its "zero tolerance" policy in 2018, in which the Justice Department began criminal prosecutions of any adult unlawfully crossing the border, which was later repealed due to significant resistance. Because children cannot be placed in federal prison alongside their parents, the policy led to the separation of thousands of families, including those with infants, some of whom were only a few months old. Under former President Donald Trump, almost 3,000 children were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border. It is unknown how many US Migrants will be eligible for payouts. Negotiations are still ongoing, and the final price is uncertain.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the federal government is considering payouts of $450,000 per person affected by the regulation. In 2019, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit demanding damages for the emotional and financial toll that the separations have taken on families, and attorneys representing families have filed other claims.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP