US: North Carolina Guv Faces Calls For Resignation After Calling LGBTQ People 'filth'

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is making headlines for his 'unacceptable' comments on the LGBTQ community. Robinson, a Republican, is facing flak from several state representatives and after a video of him surfaced online in which he was heard calling transgenderism and homosexuality 'filth'. According to NBC News, the video was first shared by Right Wing Watch, a project of the People for the American Way.

In the video, Robinson is seen addressing the mass at the Asbury Baptist Church on Seagrove. Speaking at the event, the US leader said that students should now ve taught about "transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth in classrooms." Not just once, Robinson went on to reiterate the word "filth" with great emphasis on his take on open discussions about homosexuality in schools. "I called it filth and if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you. It's time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and its not going to happen till the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools, to begin with," [sic] he said.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

Administrators condemn Robinson's statement

Mark Robinson should resign. pic.twitter.com/rUhzXZm8Jd — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) October 7, 2021

Robinson's remarks sparked widespread calls for his resignation. Several gay and transgender activist groups along with the White House condemned his statement calling it "hateful and discriminatory." Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat representing North Carolina's 37th District took to Twitter to criticise Robinson's derogatory remarks. "North Carolina's Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson, just angrily referred to the LGBTQ community as "filth"... there's no debate here. This is open discrimination... completely unacceptable," Jackson wrote. Additionally, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates also condemned Robinson's statement by calling it "repugnant and offensive." Robinson's statement has drawn severe jibe from a host of administrators and activists while US schools continue to debate over LGBTQ-inclusive classrooms.

