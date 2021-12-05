US Not Afraid Of Chinese Competition And Its Advancement In Hypersonic Weapons: Austin

On Saturday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated that Washington is not concerned about Chinese competition even as Beijing continues to advance its hypersonic weapons. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, he stressed that the Pentagon wants to engage more closely with private industry to create high-tech equipment and enhance ties with partners in the Indo-Pacific area to keep a competitive edge over China. The Pentagon chief also stated that recent Chinese military action and aggressive movements in the region, including near Taiwan, are alarming.

Emphasising that while the US remains committed to the long-standing "One China" policy, Austin stated that the country is also working to strengthen Taiwan's ability to defend itself from external aggression. "We are well aware of the dangers that China poses. However, America is not a country that is afraid of competition. And instead of panic and pessimism, we are going to beat this one with confidence and resolve," he was quoted by the Associated Press (AP) as saying. Austin's remarks come as the United States is finding ways to counter China's expanding military and economic might, as well as its advances in space, cyber, and nuclear capabilities while avoiding outright conflict.

It is significant to mention here that tensions between the two countries have escalated amid China's frequent incursions on Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (AIDZ). This has also raised fears of an invasion, despite the fact that the United States and its allies are sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, America's "One China" policy recognises Beijing as China's government, but also allows for informal connections and defence cooperation with Taipei. When asked if China's movements surrounding Taiwan appear to be preparing for future military operations, Austin replied it definitely "looks a lot like them testing their genuine capabilities and, yes, it looks a lot like rehearsing," AP reported.

The US must expand its Pacific region network of allies: Austin

US Defence Secretary also went on to say that private companies struggle to get through Pentagon red tape when creating new technology, and the department has to make it simpler for them to do so. He stressed that the Pentagon should act swiftly to provide unmanned systems, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence to the US forces. According to Austin, the United States must also expand its Pacific region network of allies and partners. "We are not attempting to form an anti-China coalition or an Asian version of NATO. And we are also not asking countries to pick between the US and China. Instead, we are fighting to advance a free, stable, and open international system," he concluded.

