US Not Changing Aug 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline; Biden Abides By Taliban's Warning

Following the G7 meeting over the Afghanistan crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday decided to stick with his August 31 deadline for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan. The decision reflects in part the U.S. military’s concern about heightened security threats to the massive airlift that began ten days ago. Speaking to the media, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US is still aiming for the current deadline for final pull out and evacuation operation for Afghanistan.

“We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month,” Kirby said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said several hundred were evacuated on Monday and that “several thousand” have gotten out since the airlift began. He would not be more specific.

Biden made his decision after consultation with his national security team. The administrative official, speaking on condition of anonymity to AP discussed that the decision is not yet publicly announced. Weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond the deadline, Biden opted to complete the mission by next Tuesday.

Biden asked his national security team to create contingency plans in case a situation arose for which the deadline needed to be extended slightly.

Taliban's ultimatum to the USA

After US President Joe Biden hinted at extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission, the Taliban on Tuesday gave an ultimatum stating that American forces should exit the country by August 31. "The US should leave the country by August 31st," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said during a press conference in Kabul today as cited by Tolo News. Mujahid also blamed the US for encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country.

In another recent development, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Chief held a secret meeting with the Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul. So far, this was the highest-level meeting between the Taliban and the Biden administration after Kabul was overtaken by the terror group over a week ago.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people while the country has re-located approximately 63,900 people since the end of July, the White House informed in a tweet. A few days ago, President Biden had also termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country.

