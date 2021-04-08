US 'not Discussing' Joint Boycott Of Beijing Olympics With Allies: White House

The White House on April 7 has denied discussing with its allies about boycotting Winter Olympics. The White House Spokesperson said that they were not in talks with its partners over the joint boycott of the Winter Olympics. China has been facing global scrutiny concerns as the countries have raised concerns over human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

White House denies discussion over Beijing Olympics

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing said that they are not in talks with its allies for a joint boycott of the Winter Olympics. She added that they discuss various issues with their allies but they have not discussed anything related to Olympics with their partners. The statement of Jen Psaki came after US State Department had raised concern over China's human rights record.

"Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners. We, of course, consult closely with allies and partners at all levels to define our common concerns and establish a shared approach, but there’s no discussion underway of a change in our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics from the United States’ point of view." READ | Spokesman: US & allies discussing Beijing Olympics

A department spokesman Ned Price on April 6 had suggested that an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities of protest against China. He had said that they were thinking about discussing with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. He said the U.S. is consulting with like-minded countries around the world to determine how to proceed. US Olympics and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons on April 7 had said that the committee opposes athlete boycotts. Lyons further added that the boycotts in the past had a negative impact on athletes and it should be avoided in the future.

Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world.

